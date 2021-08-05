Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - All Classes and Max Class Level

Your chance to grab a Pokemon Unite download for free is finally here: which feels like a misnomer because a lot of you were underwhelmed by the initial reveal and never really wanted to arrive in the first place. Pokemon Unite is off to an alright start, as the gameplay is pretty fun, but folks are just now starting to navigate its free-to-play and progression waters; finding them fairly murky in some respects. Free currency (coin) acquisition seems very slow at the moment, even compared to some other free-to-play MOBAs. We’ll be monitoring the situation as we continue to play as we gear up for our full review of Pokemon Unite.