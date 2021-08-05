Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - All Classes and Max Class Level

By RPG Site Staff
rpgsite.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis doesn't yet have the full range of classes that its predecessor did, but that doesn't mean it's easy to pick which class to play as. There are six classes to chose from in New Genesis, and in general, there are 2 martial-type classes, two that use firearms, and two spell casters. Within each pair of classes, one of them is typically focused on damage, while the other is more support-oriented -- though still plenty capable of dishing out when they need to.

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Genesis#Phantasy Star Online#The Class Counter#Force Ranger#Rods#Hunters#Hp#War Cry#Wired Lances#The Wired Lance#Photon Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

New Genesis Unveils New Class “Braver”

Game company SEGA has announced the first class update for video game Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis called the Braver class. The Braver class was recently introduced in the latest NGS Headline Video. This class will be added to the game later next month. What is the Braver class?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Sword of Legends Online Best Classes Tier List

Sword of Legends Online is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) based around Chinese mythology. The objective of the game is to explore the world with six different classes while progressing through the main story. Apart from the PvE mode, players can also engage in PvP battles. For the...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best MTG Sealed Forgotten Realms cards to build around

The Arena Sealed event ends on July 31. Players only have a short time to capitalize on the MTG Arena Limited Sealed event to earn Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms booster packs and gems. Sealed is a Limited format in Magic in which players receive six booster...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch abolishes more weekly limitations for loot and adds AFK timers

The two things that Final Fantasy XIV players were hoping to find in today’s patch 5.58 were data center travel and the release of the long-awaited datamined Cruise Chaser mount. Neither of those is included in this patch. What is included is the removal of weekly limits on rewards from the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach or weapon tokens from the final Eden tier, so you’ll have an easier time farming that for rewards. There are also changes to relic content and Save the Queen areas to make clearing both easier, especially with smaller groups.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

PSO2 New Genesis – Gunner class guide: Weapons, skills, and playstyle

There are six classes in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, all with their own unique playstyles. Understanding how these classes interact and how to get the most of them is vital in becoming the best player possible. This guide focuses on the game’s dual-wielding gunslinger. In PSO2 New Genesis this role is filled by the Gunner class.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Avengers To Get All-Access Weekend Trial On PS5, PS4, Steam, And Stadia Starting July 29

Marvel’s Avengers is an interesting case study to look at. It released late in 2020 and, despite having one of the biggest IPs on the planet, the game seems to have not done well at all for Square Enix. Still, however, they are committed to at least continuing their support for the game with a roadmap planned out for 2021. Now select platforms can also get full access to the game for a limited time weekend.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Xbox might be getting Dragon-themed MMO exclusive

We've heard about a partnership between Hitman developer IO Interactive and Microsoft a while back. The rumour has it that IO Interactive are working on a brand new game that would be published by Xbox Games Publishing, meaning that it would be an exclusive for the platform. We also know...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.8.2 released, full patch notes revealed

Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers has launched a free update with the first of the game’s end-game challenges: Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion. Omega-Level Threat missions require full four-player strike teams at Power Level 145 (the game’s maximum Power Level of 150 is recommended) and though players can run them as many times as they’d like, Omega-Level Threats award the highest-end gear for success once per week.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact Reveals Playable Aloy With Horizon Zero Dawn Crossover

Today Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo announced the first guest character coming to the popular action-RPG. It’s Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, a free five-star Cryo-based character that will be added to the game starting with version 2.1. To be precise, players that have received adventurer rank 20 or above on...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Live-Action Final Fantasy TV Show Reportedly Coming To Netflix

Fans of Square Enix’s flagship Final Fantasy franchise could soon find themselves experiencing the games’ many, many adventures in an all-new way. As reported earlier today by Giant Freakin Robot, “trusted and proven” sources have informed the site that a live-action adaptation of the world-renowned RPG is currently in the works at Netflix. True or not, we couldn’t possibly say, though, considering the near-total lack of accompanying information, we’d certainly recommend taking the news with a massive pinch of salt.
Video GamesDestructoid

Nintendo Download: Pokemon Unite

Your chance to grab a Pokemon Unite download for free is finally here: which feels like a misnomer because a lot of you were underwhelmed by the initial reveal and never really wanted to arrive in the first place. Pokemon Unite is off to an alright start, as the gameplay is pretty fun, but folks are just now starting to navigate its free-to-play and progression waters; finding them fairly murky in some respects. Free currency (coin) acquisition seems very slow at the moment, even compared to some other free-to-play MOBAs. We’ll be monitoring the situation as we continue to play as we gear up for our full review of Pokemon Unite.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Super Rare Games’ Next Switch Physical Release Will Be Littlewood

Nintendo Switch fans will soon get to own Littlewood in physical form, thanks to Super Rare Games!. The publisher has confirmed that the town/farming sim will be next in line to get an exclusive physical release. There will be 4,000 standard copies available – with each one including a full-colour manual, interior artwork, exclusive sticker, and three random trading cards from a five-card set.
FIFAnerdreactor.com

Free Games with Prime gets Battlefield 1 and V in August

Amazon Prime is stepping it up for the month of August with some high-profile games for its Free Games with Prime. Prime members will get to claim free games from EA’s popular first-person shooter franchise, Battlefield, and a game based on the Indiana Jones franchise. Check out the list of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy