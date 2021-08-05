Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - Gigantix enemy spawns and new weapon and armor drops

By RPG Site Staff
rpgsite.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis gets its first taste of end-game-like content (kinda) today in the form of Gigantix type enemies. While they did appear in the closed beta test ahead of the game's official launch, their appearance in the full release is somewhat different. However, for those willing to seek them out, it appears that they are able to drop unique gear and augment capsules that could make them worth your time. As of the August 4 2021 update, all currently available weapons are available in the Straga series from Gigantix enemies.

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranged Weapon#New Genesis#Weather#Phantasy Star Online 2#Battle Power#A Ryuker Device
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Stealth Release Out of Nowhere

PS5 players have been surprised with a brand new stealth release out of nowhere. Yesterday, the PlayStation Store updated with a PS5 game that PlayStation fans had no idea was coming. In other words, it was a stealth release. More specifically, the PlayStation Store updated with Cthulhu Saves Christmas, a $10 game from Zeboyd Digital Entertainment.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Hands On: Arcadegeddon Shows Serious Potential in Early Access on PS5

Arcadegeddon was announced during Sony's last State of Play broadcast, but we get the feeling that a lot of people already forgot it exists. This third person shooter is a brand new IP developed and published by Illfonic, and it's available right now on PlayStation 5 in early access. It would be all too easy to write it off; a game that looks like Fortnite, but it has rogue-like elements, and it's not even done yet? Well, having spent some time playing it for ourselves, we're here to tell you why it's absolutely worth a shot.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Shows off 15 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage

Cold Iron Studios confirmed last month that their co-op third person shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be releasing this August (and also bolted on an “Elite” at the end of its name), and ahead of its upcoming launch, we’ve been getting plenty of new details on the game. Now, courtesy of the folks at Game Informer, we’ve got a pretty meaty chunk of new gameplay footage to look at.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

PSO2 New Genesis – Gunner class guide: Weapons, skills, and playstyle

There are six classes in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, all with their own unique playstyles. Understanding how these classes interact and how to get the most of them is vital in becoming the best player possible. This guide focuses on the game’s dual-wielding gunslinger. In PSO2 New Genesis this role is filled by the Gunner class.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Chernobylite Releasing on PS4 and Xbox One on September 7

Publisher All In! Games and developer The Farm 51 have announced that Chernobylite will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7. The game will be available at retail and digitally on that day. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version is still planned to release before the end of 2021. You can watch the new trailer and learn more about the game below.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Unite tier list: Best playable Pokemon ranked

With plenty of iconic characters to choose from, Trainers might be wondering which fighters in Pokemon Unite are the best to play as – and which ones are the worst. Nintendo and TiMi Studios’ brand new game Pokemon Unite is the first MOBA title in the iconic franchise, allowing Trainers to team up in teams of five to battle against others, collect Aeos energy, and score the most points before time is up.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Update Adds a New Mythic Weapon

Fortnite’s got a new Mythic weapon now following the game’s latest update, and while the weapon is indeed a threat to other players, it’s an even bigger problem for any structures that might be in its way. The weapon in question is called the “Plasma Cannon,” and it can be found now in Fortnite or crafted if you have the right materials to unleash its power against players and their builds.
Recipesgamepressure.com

Diablo II: Lord of Destruction - Reckoning v.1.01.3 - Game mod - Download

Reckoning is a mod for Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, created by dreameaterx. A fresh mod for Diablo 2 with expansion The Lord of Destruction v1.13c which is going to be a collection of dungeons, offering new challenges. The main features are:. - a colletion of endgame dungeons divided into...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone players call for major change to Plunder

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Plunder player base has become increasingly frustrated with the Attack Helicopters that prowl Verdansk in Season 4, and want them removed. Plunder is a great place to enjoy a more casual version of Warzone. Whether you’re out to level up weapons, complete challenges, or want something different from the standard battle royale, Plunder is the place to go.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Red Dead Online haunted by phantom horses since Blood Money update

Yep, you read that right: Red Dead Online appears to be haunted by the spirits of horses ever since its latest update – nobody can account for why they’re appearing and regular players are nonplussed. The long-awaited summer update for Red Dead Online, Blood Money, hit the servers earlier in...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get new Plasma Cannon weapon in Fortnite

A brand new weapon has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. It’s called the Plasma Cannon, and it looks like it could be a game-changer in the right (or wrong) hands. When the alien-themed Fortnite Season 7 arrived, it introduced some powerful new IO tech weapons like the one-shot Rail Gun and the Recon Scanner, as well as the alien Kymera Ray Gun with unlimited ammo.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Genshin Impact 2.1 Leaks Weapons, Characters, and More

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 has recently dropped, allowing travelers to explore the Inazuma region, but many players are already eager to hear information on the gacha game's next big update, as Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have emerged. Various accounts, most notably @Genshin_Intel, @dimbreath, and @lumie_lumie have taken to Twitter today...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Ubisoft to release a new free to play mobile game by March 2022

Video game giant Ubisoft recently published their financial report for Q1 2021 and along with it comes quite interesting information for mobile gamers. While, of course, the company’s main focus remains on the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as Microsoft Windows, the report hinted that a new mobile game by Ubisoft could be announced in the near future, most probably by March 2022. Read on to know more although note that at this point, the article is pure speculation based on known facts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy