Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - Gigantix enemy spawns and new weapon and armor drops

Arcadegeddon was announced during Sony's last State of Play broadcast, but we get the feeling that a lot of people already forgot it exists. This third person shooter is a brand new IP developed and published by Illfonic, and it's available right now on PlayStation 5 in early access. It would be all too easy to write it off; a game that looks like Fortnite, but it has rogue-like elements, and it's not even done yet? Well, having spent some time playing it for ourselves, we're here to tell you why it's absolutely worth a shot.