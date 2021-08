Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today reported results for the second quarter of 2021, raised guidance for fiscal 2021 and announced plans to return capital to shareholders. “Second quarter results were strong across all three nameplates and surpassed our expectations. Our momentum in the first quarter accelerated in the second quarter as we successfully reengaged core customers and attracted new, younger customers with new brands and categories,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “Through the Macy’s, Inc. portfolio and our omnichannel approach, we provide a compelling, seamless integration between physical stores and digital shopping to most effectively meet the needs of our customers.”