(Kitco News) - Gold has moved 0.46% higher overnight to almost pare all of the losses suffered on Thursday. The yellow metal is now trading at $1787/oz. Silver has also moved higher during the Asia Pac session and trades at $23.0/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper found support at $3.95/lb and trades above the $4/lb mark again and spot WTI trades 0.34% higher.