Financial Reports

Deutsche Post DHL Q2 Profit Surges, Backs FY Guidance

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 15 days ago

(RTTNews) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) Thursday reported a surge in its net profit for the second quarter, with 22 percent growth in revenue, with all five divisions benefitting from a very strong demand for logistics services. The Group's net profit after non-controlling interests more than...

