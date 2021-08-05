Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

By TERRY WALLACE
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pco7C_0bIKXRZK00

An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of McAllen. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding as the driver tried to veer off the highway onto Business Route 281. He lost control of the top-heavy van, which slammed into a metal utility pole and a stop sign.

The van was not being pursued, said Brooks County Sheriff Urbino.

Martinez said he believed all of the passengers were migrants. Brandley said the death toll was initially announced as 11 but was later revised. He also said the 20 who survived the initial crash all have serious to critical injuries.

The identities of the 30 in the van were being withheld until relatives can be notified, Brandley said. No information about the van, including where it was registered or who owned it, was immediately released..

Encino is a community of about 140 residents about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

A surge in migrants crossing the border illegally has brought about an uptick in the number of crashes involving vehicles jammed with migrants who pay large amounts to be smuggled into the country. The Dallas Morning News has reported that the recruitment of young drivers for the smuggling runs, combined with excessive speed and reckless driving by those youths, have led to horrific crashes.

Victor M. Manjarrez Jr., director of the Center for Law & Human Behavior at the University of Texas at El Paso, told the newspaper that criminal organizations recruit drivers from Austin, Dallas and Houston. Others come from the El Paso area, while others come from parts of Latin America rife with police corruption.

“They’re told, ‘If you’re caught, it’ll go bad for you,’” he said.

They’ll be picked out of a group of migrants seeking safe passage across the border for a reduction of their smuggling fee, Manjarrez said. They’re told to follow a scout vehicle.

“It’s not bad for a few hours’ work,” Manjarrez said.

One of the deadliest crashes came on March 3, when 13 people were killed when a semitrailer truck slammed into a sport utility vehicle containing 25 migrants near Holtville, California, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of San Diego.

On March 17, eight migrants were killed when the pickup truck carrying them crashed into another truck while being pursued by police nearly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The driver faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to multiple federal charges on May 24. No sentencing date has been set.

___

This story has been corrected to show the death toll is “at least 10,” based on revised information from authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
City
Encino, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Border Patrol#Police Corruption#Smuggling#Accident#Sgt#The University Of Texas#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

Texas man convicted of killing San Antonio officer sentenced to death

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man convicted of capital murder in the death of a San Antonio police officer in 2016 was sentenced to death Friday night. Jurors deliberated for about 7 1/2 hours before determining the punishment for Otis Tyrone McKane, KSAT reported. It is the first death penalty issued in Bexar County in five years, according to the television station.
Houston, TXPosted by
WDBO

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — A fight inside a Houston nightclub early Sunday morning left one person fatally shot and five others wounded, investigators said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 2 a.m. about a shooting at an after-hours nightclub, KPRC reported. Deputies arrived to find multiple people injured...
California StatePosted by
WDBO

5 people missing as Dixie Fire continues path of destruction in California

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Five people are missing as the Dixie Fire rages on in California, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday. "We are seeking the public and the media’s assistance is helping us locate the individuals so we can report back to their loved ones," they said, adding that their investigation unit has already located 21 other individuals who were previously unaccounted for.
Posted by
WDBO

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

VANCOUVER, Wash. — (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
WDBO

US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South. Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and...
Arizona StatePosted by
WDBO

Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete released from jail

Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete, accused of sexually abusing a boy and attempting to abuse another, was released from custody on Saturday, authorities said. Navarrete, 35, of Phoenix, was released on a $50,000 bond Saturday morning, KTVK and KSAZ reported, citing the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He was also ordered to surrender his passport, stay away from minors, and, in accordance with Arizona state law, have electronic monitoring put in place, according to KTVK.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WDBO

1 Chicago police officer dead, 1 critically injured in shooting

CHICAGO — One Chicago police officer was killed and another was critically injured Saturday night when they were shot in a South Side neighborhood, authorities said. Both officers were taken to an area hospital, where one of them -- a woman -- was pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office told the Chicago Sun-Times. The Chicago Police Department also confirmed the officer’s death, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy