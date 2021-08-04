Cancel
Struggles continue for LAFC in loss to Sporting Kansas City

By Associated Press Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
LAFC fell to Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Wednesday. (Alex Menendez / Getty Images)

Daniel Salloi had a goal and an assist to help Sporting Kansas City beat LAFC 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Luis Martins also scored for Kansas City (10-4-3). Sporting moved into a tie with Seattle atop the Western Conference standings with 33 points.

Pulido tapped a right-footer into an empty net to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Martins redirected a cross by Salloi into the net in the 28th, and Salloi put away a first-timer off an entry by Graham Zusi to make it 3-0 in the 36th minute.

Kinda made it 4-0 in the 58th, and LAFC’s Daniel Musovski capped the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Los Angeles (6-6-5) in winless in its last four games.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

