Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Efrain Alvarez lifts Galaxy to win over Real Salt Lake

By Associated Press Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRyIT_0bIKWN6b00
Efrain Alvarez scored the Galaxy’s only goal in the 1-0 win over beat Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Efrain Alvarez scored in the 53rd minute and the L.A. Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (10-6-1) won for the fifth time in its last eight matches. Salt Lake (5-5-6) had its two-game shutout streak end.

Alvarez started a give-and-go at the corner of the 18-yard box and calmly curled it around goalkeeper Zac MacMath from a difficult angle.

Los Angeles nearly made it 2-0 in the 80th but MacMath denied Kevin Cabral’s wide-open attempt near the penalty spot.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
42K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Macmath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#L A Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSgwinnettprepsports.com

Real Salt Lake shuts out Rapids 3-0

Bobby Wood scored his first career MLS goal to help lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday night. Salt Lake (5-4-5, 20 points) earned just its third victory in the last...
MLSsemoball.com

Real Salt Lake shuts out Colorado 3-0, Wood scores

SANDY, Utah (AP) -- Bobby Wood scored once and Real Salt Lake held the Colorado Rapids scoreless in a 3-0 win Saturday. William Yarbrough put RSL (5-4-5) on top 1-0 with an own goal in the 14th minute. Wood put RSL on top 2-0 in the 30th minute, assisted by Albert Rusnak.
Salt Lake City, UTrockydailynews.com

Rapids’ calamity continues after 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Colorado Rapids were trying to do something they haven’t done since 2007, win back-to-back games against Real Salt Lake in Utah. They failed to do so, losing 3-0 in one of the worst losses of the season. “We’re disappointed obviously with the result,” captain Jack...
MLSmidutahradio.com

Macmath makes four saves in Real Salt Lake’s scoreless tie

Zac Macmath made four saves for Real Salt Lake in a 0-0 draw with Houston on Saturday. The tie moved Houston to 3-4-9, and Real Salt Lake to 5-4-6. RSL is in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings with 21 points. Real Salt Lake plays the LA Galaxy...
MLSABC 4

Bobby Wood scores first MLS goal for Real Salt Lake, in 3-0 win

SANDY, Utah (ABC 4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake fans could not have asked for a better finish to their Pioneer day. RSL dominated rival Colorado Rapids with a big 3-0 win, Bobby Wood scored his first goal for RSL. Rubio Rubin added a goal in the 76th minute, his fifth on the year to help dominate their Rocky Mountain Cup rival.
MLSdenvergazette.com

Early mistakes cost Colorado Rapids against rival Real Salt Lake

The first of three Rocky Mountain Cup matches was a painful exercise for the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium. For William Yarbrough, the hurt was mental in a 3-0 Rapids' loss in the first meeting against their rivals this season. The Colorado goalkeeper gifted Real Salt Lake a goal in the 14th minute when he tried to settle a pass from teammate Lalas Abubakar only to redirect the ball with the inside of his heel into his goal.
MLSMiami Herald

Real Salt Lake takes on the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

Real Salt Lake (5-4-6) vs. LA Galaxy (9-6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +119, Real Salt Lake +214, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action. The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home in the 2020...
MLSABC 4

Real Salt Lake extends unbeaten streak to 3 games

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake and Houston both had chances but RSL’s Zac Macmath came up clutch late to help Real Salt Lake secure a point on the road with a 0-0 draw. Zac MacMath made four saves for the fourth shutout of the year for RSL, who...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake earns a point in Houston with 0-0 draw

Jonathan Menendez made his debut tonight as Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw with the Houston Dynamo, earning a point away from home in the first of three straight road games. It wasn’t for lack of offense, as both teams ended the game with double-digit shots, but ultimately neither of them could find the back of the net.
MLSlagalaxy.com

Efrain Alvarez named to MLS Team of the Week

LOS ANGELES -- LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez has been named to the MLS Team of the Week after a strong performance that saw the club pick up three points in the latest home match vs. Real Salt Lake. Efrain Alvarez's goal marks his second game-winning goal of the 2021...
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake’s Damir Kreilach Announced As MLS All-Star

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach has been announced as an MLS All-Star for the first time in his career. Kreilach, 32, has been in superb form throughout the opening 15 games of the 2021 MLS season as he has scored seven goals and notched five assists, leading all midfielders in the league in goals scored. While only five other players in the league have attributed more assists, including Aaron Herrera who has six next to his name.
MLSPosted by
Deseret News

3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s narrow defeat against the LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake crossed paths with the LA Galaxy for the second time this season for its second game of a three-game road stretch. After handing the Galaxy their only draw of the season in the first meeting of the season, RSL was handed a 1-0 loss in Wednesday night’s matchup, forcing The Claret and Cobalt to leave Hollywood with no points to show for their trip.
MLSchatsports.com

Real Salt Lake drops all three points in 1-0 loss to Galaxy in LA

Real Salt Lake, now winless in two, couldn’t find the back of the net in LA tonight as the Galaxy sent them packing with a 1-0 scoreline thanks to a goal from Efrain Alvarez. Erik Holt filled in for Justen Glad as he served his one-match suspension tonight after receiving two yellows in the last game against Houston.
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Finishes Three-Game Road Stretch at Portland Timbers

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, August 6, 2021) – Real Salt Lake finishes its stretch of three consecutive road matches in eight days at Providence Park on Saturday, August 7 at 8:30 p.m. MT, facing Portland Timbers for the first time this season. The match will be broadcast live on KMYU and...
MLSESPN

Timbers snap winless streak, beating Real Salt Lake 3-2

PORTLAND, Ore. --  Felipe Mora scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Sebastian Blanco and the Portland Timbers went on to beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night. Dairon Asprilla and Yimmy Chara also scored to help the Timbers (7-8-2) snap a three-game winless streak with a rivalry match against the Seattle Sounders looming next weekend.
MLSStumptown Footy

Portland Timbers gut out a 3-2 home win over Real Salt Lake

In a cool but heated night at Providence Park, the Portland Timbers outlasted Real Salt Lake in a wild and gritty 3-2 affair. A first half penalty kick goal from Dairon Asprilla, followed by a golazo of a finish from Yimmi Chara to finish off a gorgeous team move opened a two goal advantage, only for Albery Rusnak to pull one back and make things interesting. Felipe Mora and Damir Kreilach traded second half strikes, and in the end Portland would do just enough to protect the lead and earn three points on the night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy