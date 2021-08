SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach has been announced as an MLS All-Star for the first time in his career. Kreilach, 32, has been in superb form throughout the opening 15 games of the 2021 MLS season as he has scored seven goals and notched five assists, leading all midfielders in the league in goals scored. While only five other players in the league have attributed more assists, including Aaron Herrera who has six next to his name.