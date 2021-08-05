Sterling Shepard backs Joe Judge discipline efforts after practice brawl
After a massive brawl broke out at New York Giants practice on Tuesday, head coach Joe Judge had his players run and do push ups as punishment for the incident. While some players probably didn’t enjoy their daily practice turning into a marathon of gassers, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard says he had no issue with the way Judge handled the incident. And for any players that did have an issue with it, he had a simple suggestion.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0