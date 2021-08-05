Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Bulging Biceps After Revealing Why He Doesn’t Have ‘Perfect Abs’

Dwayne Johnson plays some of the toughest characters in Hollywood as part of some of the biggest franchises. Unfortunately, since Johnson will have to wait about one more year before be becomes an actual superhero, then in the eyes of some, he's going to always come short of Aquaman in a popularity contest. That even extends to within his own house. When Johnson's daughter Tia turned three earlier this year, he called in a favor to get her a special birthday message straight from Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. But now we've learned that Aquaman offered the young girl one hell of a gift, as apparently Tia is now expecting to go to Hawai'i and hang out with the DC superhero.