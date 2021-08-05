Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold gains, dollar strong on Fed official's comments

By Alun John
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares mostly held onto this week’s gains on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite.

Uncertainty about Chinese policy is also making investors hesistant.

Futures pointed to similar caution in European equity markets. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures edged up 0.08% and FTSE futures inched 0.02% higher.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16%, with small declines in Hong Kong , down 0.11%, and Korea, down 0.16%, balanced by a 0.24% gain in Australian shares which are heading towards a record close.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.45%.

This week the MSCI Asian regional benchmark has recovered most of the ground lost a week earlier, when a series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns on sectors from property to education squeezed Chinese stocks and overshadowed the region as a whole.

Chinese equities have been calmer this week overall. The Chinese blue chip index was last down 0.2%, weighed primarily by investors dumping online gaming companies, fertilizer producers and e-cigarette makers fearing criticism of these industries in state media could portend more government crackdowns.

“In the short term, the further rebound may continue but uncertainties over policy control will drive long-term investors away from Chinese technology names,” said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets.

U.S. stock futures - the S&P 500 e-minis - rose 0.18% in Asian trading.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 receding 0.46% from a record high. The blue-chip Dow slid 0.92%, though the tech heavy Nasdaq eked out small gains with investors there attaching greater weight to positive data from the services sector than to negative jobs figures.

Markets are looking at the “mixed signals from the data, and trying to assess what the Fed will do,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG markets. Rodda said the latest moves were driven by an overnight speech from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida which took a more hawkish tone.

Clarida, a major architect of the Fed’s new policy strategy, said he said he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.

Those remarks helped U.S. yields and the dollar.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 1.192% up from a U.S. close of 1.184%, having touched 1.127% - its lowest level since February - earlier in the day.

This helped the dollar, which bought 109.63 yen, compared with a low of 108.71 on Wednesday.

Sterling was little changed against the dollar ahead of a Bank of England Policy meeting.

“Although the BoE is widely expected to leave policy interest rates unchanged, there is a risk that the BoE strikes a more hawkish tone because economic activity is improving and inflation has lifted sharply,” wrote CBA analysts in a note.

The firmer dollar in turn weighed a little on gold, with the spot price falling 0.1%.

Oil prices rose, supported by tensions in the Middle East, and recovered a little ground after three straight days of declines driven partly by a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United State

U.S. crude rose 0.37% to $68.4 a barrel while Brent crude climbed 0.41% to $70.59 per barrel,

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped 0.64% having gained 8.7% a day earlier ahead of a technical adjustment to its underlying ethereum blockchain, which should happen later today.

Bitcoin fell 0.8%, resting in the vicinity of $40,000 where it has been for the last week.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Asian Stocks#Stock Futures#Interest Rates#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#Chinese#European#Ftse#Asia Pacific#Australian#Msci Asian#Saxo Markets#Dow#Nasdaq#Ig#Bank Of England Policy#Boe#Cba#United State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Waiting On The Fed

Last week, we discussed that further upside would be challenging with the market hitting new highs. “Not surprisingly, the market didn’t make much headway this past week, given the current extended and overbought conditions. For now, ‘buy signals’ remain intact, which likely limits the downside over the next week. However, a retest of the 50-dma is certainly not out of the question.”
StocksToledo Blade

Strong jobs report sends most stocks, bond yields higher

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with broad gains, which helped push the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent, a day after setting another all-time high. Every major index notched a weekly gain after slipping last week.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains most in three weeks after strong jobs report

* Dollar index jumps 0.6% * Greenback highest since July 26 * Safe havens Japanese yen and Swiss franc hit * Risk-on, higher yields boost dollar * Canadian dollar feels second blow from weak domestic jobs report (Updates prices, market activity; new byline, changes dateline, previous New York/London) By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar made its biggest daily gain in three weeks on Friday after a U.S. government report showed jobs grew more than expected in July, pushing up bond yields and adding to arguments for faster tightening of U.S. monetary policy. The dollar index against major currencies was up 0.6%92.80 at 12:40 p.m. ET (1640 GMT). Against the safe havens of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, the dollar had its biggest daily gains since June, reflecting a risk-on tone as well as the appeal of higher U.S. interest rates. The report on U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed jobs increased by 943,000 in July compared with the 870,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The news rekindled dollar momentum, grounded in the middle of the week by statements from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggesting that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022. Fed officials have said that improving employment is critical to when they begin to pull back further on extra support they provided for the economy in the pandemic. Clarida's remarks lifted Treasury yields after five weeks of declines, while "real" yields, excluding inflation, are set to snap a six-week streak of declines. On Friday the yield on the 10-year Treasury note touched 1.30%, up from 1.18% on Monday. The greenback rose 1% against the Swiss franc and 0.45% on the Japanese yen, which traded at 110.27 to the dollar. The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1757, down 0.6%. It was pressured earlier in the day by weaker than expected German industrial orders data. The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.387. In contrast to the U.S. payroll report, in Canada a domestic employment report showed far fewer jobs added in July than expected. The greenback rose 0.5% to 1.2561 Canadian dollars. Analysts have cautioned that markets will be looking for more evidence than one jobs report that U.S. yields will move significantly higher again. Friday's yield was still nearly one-half a percentage point lower than at the end of March. Reactions to monthly jobs reports have changed more often than not this year in the days after the data was released, strategists at Wells Fargo Securities found when they looked at subsequent moves in the 10-year Treasury yield. Big moves across exchange rates are unlikely until Federal Reserve officials make clear they are ready to lead other central banks in pulling back economic support, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at fxstreet.com. "The Fed is pumping far more money into the U.S. economy and, by diffusion, to the rest of the world than anybody else," Trevisani said. Markets will next be watching for comments from Fed policymakers at the end of month at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. When Fed policy makers are confident in U.S. employment gains to raise interest rates, the global economy could be strong enough to bolster riskier currencies instead of the dollar. A recent Reuters poll of strategists showed most predicting a dollar fall over the next year. "We're in the phase in the business cycle where growth and global trade are going to remain relatively solid, and that's going to provide some downside bias for the dollar," said Vasilieos Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier Group. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 12:40PM (1640 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.8030 92.2670 +0.59% 3.136% +92.8440 +92.2660 Euro/Dollar $1.1757 $1.1833 -0.64% -3.77% +$1.1834 +$1.1755 Dollar/Yen 110.2700 109.7850 +0.45% +6.73% +110.3500 +109.7100 Euro/Yen 129.64 129.89 -0.19% +2.14% +129.9600 +129.5900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9154 0.9065 +0.98% +3.47% +0.9155 +0.9065 Sterling/Dollar $1.3870 $1.3927 -0.40% +1.53% +$1.3932 +$1.3862 Dollar/Canadian 1.2561 1.2501 +0.47% -1.37% +1.2581 +1.2495 Aussie/Dollar $0.7355 $0.7403 -0.64% -4.39% +$0.7406 +$0.7347 Euro/Swiss 1.0762 1.0728 +0.32% -0.42% +1.0763 +1.0721 Euro/Sterling 0.8475 0.8495 -0.24% -5.17% +0.8501 +0.8471 NZ $0.7010 $0.7060 -0.67% -2.35% +$0.7062 +$0.7003 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8835 8.8200 +0.65% +3.38% +8.8900 +8.8210 Euro/Norway 10.4470 10.4307 +0.16% -0.19% +10.4585 +10.4053 Dollar/Sweden 8.6663 8.6103 +0.01% +5.73% +8.6724 +8.6061 Euro/Sweden 10.1892 10.1886 +0.01% +1.12% +10.2013 +10.1605 (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Sujata Rao and Ritvik Carvalho in London, and Tom Westbrook in Singapore Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Fall as Jobs Data Adds to Fed Taper Fears

Precious metals exchange traded funds retreated on Friday, with gold prices slipping to their lowest level in over a month, after the strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could cut back on its accommodative measures sooner than expected. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Inflation Will Be the Sizzling Topic for Markets in the Week Ahead

Inflation data is the hot topic for markets in the week ahead with reports expected on consumer and producer level inflation. Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report could put the Federal Reserve on track to announce a tapering of its bond program in September or later this fall. There are a few...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

The Japanese Yen caught some relief on the back of the July NFP report, which helped to perk up US yields. USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are showing some bullish potential: Meanwhile AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY could be going in the other direction with each clinging to recent bearish trends. The analysis contained...
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data.

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data. The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery. Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Crumbles as ‘Vengeful Dollar’ Takes Out Commodities

Investing.com - Gold had its worst day and week in almost two months, crumbling to $1,750 lows, as the dollar sprung back from a recent spate of selling amid a resilient U.S. jobs report that again raised questions about the stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve to markets and the economy.
Stocksetftrends.com

Economically Sensitive Sectors Lift Value ETFs after a Strong Jobs Report

Value stocks and related exchange traded funds rallied Friday as economically sensitive sectors advanced in response to the strong July job numbers that helped assuage fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery. According to the Labor Department, non-farm payrolls rose by 943,000 over July amid growing demand in more...
Businessmoneyweek.com

The charts that matter: the dollar strengthens and Delta worries mount

On the cover of this week’s magazine, we’ve got why inflation is here to stay and why it is time to protect your portfolio. Unlike in 2008, widespread money printing and government spending are pushing up prices. But central banks can’t raise interest rates because the world can’t afford it, says John Stepek.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rallies toward biggest weekly gain since June

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose sharply on Friday, boosted by a strong U.S. jobs report toward its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks. The report showed jobs grew more than expected in July, pushing bond yields higher on the view that the Federal Reserve may act more quickly to tighten U.S. monetary policy.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Hits Record on Rousing Jobs Report

There were no ifs, ands or buts about it among Wall Street's experts – July's job report was good. But concerns about whether it was so good that it would affect Federal Reserve monetary policy kept a lid on parts of the market Friday. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 943,000 in...
EconomyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

China's July exports, imports rise, but growth slows

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports rose by double digits in July but growth slowed as global efforts to control the coronavirus’ more contagious delta variant weighed on business and consumer spending. Exports rose 18.9% over a year earlier to $282.7 billion, decelerating from June’s 32.2%, customs data...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied after the July US nonfarm payrolls report on the back of elevated US Treasury yields and a jump in Fed rate hike odds. Another hot inflation report is expected, and rates markets are starting to move in a manner suggesting that a more hawkish Fed could on the horizon; however, any upcoming change in policy will be limited to tapering asset purchases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy