CHP seeks help finding suspect vehicle that killed subcontracted Caltrans worker on Hwy 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit and run that left a subcontracted Caltrans worker dead. The incident happened on July 26, around 8:50 p.m., when the vehicle hit and killed the worker on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Police said the driver didn't stop at the scene.www.abc10.com
