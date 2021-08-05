Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kanawha and northeastern Boone Counties through 215 AM EDT At 148 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Madison, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Madison, Chesapeake, Seth, Foster, Prenter, Ashford and Racine. This includes West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 86 and 87. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH