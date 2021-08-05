Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

European Markets Close Slightly Higher as Investors React to Earnings; Adidas Down 5%

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European markets closed slightly higher on Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings and a key monetary policy decision from the Bank of England. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended 0.4% higher, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.3% while mining stocks dropped 2.6%. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#European Markets#Tech Stocks#Siemens#Adidas#Merck#Bayer#Wpp#The Bank Of England#Pan European#Chinese#Pmi#German#French#Credit Agricole#Eurofins#Stoxx#Cnbc
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Europe strains for gains, dollar takes a breather

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017 on Thursday, while the dollar and bond yields took a breather after U.S. inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus. Asian stocks had suffered more Chinese jitters overnight after state...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly higher in choppy trading on Thursday, extending the winning streak of the previous six sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 a tad below the 7,600 level near all-time highs, as traders digested some upbeat earnings results. Traders remain spooked amid concerns about the worsening domestic coronavirus situation, particularly in New South Wales.
Stocksinvesting.com

European stocks extend record rally on lift from insurers, M&A activity

(Reuters) -European shares rose on Thursday, hitting yet another record high, as strong earnings from insurers and M&A activity in the UK helped offset a fall in mining stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1%, extending gains to a ninth consecutive session. British insurer Aviva (LON:AV) rose 3.5%...
investing.com

FTSE 100 weighed down by energy, mining stocks

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 eased on Thursday as weakness in heavyweight energy and mining stocks outweighed optimism over a slew of strong corporate earnings, with miner Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) being the top drag on ex-dividend trading. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3% with oil majors BP (LON:BP) and Royal...
StocksBusiness Insider

Bay Street May Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open slightly higher Thursday morning amid optimism about economic recovery and on hopes the Federal Reserve will not tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. While strong earnings updates are likely to support the market, weak commodity prices may weigh and limit its upside.
Stocksactionforex.com

European Stocks Rally Gathering Pace

The European stock market rally is continuing and growing in strength. The German DAX and Stoxx 600 hit new record highs yesterday, the UK’s FTSE climbed to a new post-lockdown and yearly high, while the Spanish Ibex, which has been lagging, climbed to its best level since June. At the start of today’s session, there was a bit of hesitation, but the small dip was again bought, causing the markets to turn positive.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar today as the greenback retreated after the release of the United States (US) consumer price index (CPI) report confirmed moderating inflation. At 9.19am, the local note stood at 4.2370/2400 versus the greenback compared with 4.2380/2420 at Wednesday's...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Extend Winning Streak On Optimism About Earnings, Growth

(RTTNews) - European stocks extended their winning streak as the mood remained positive on Thursday amid continued optimism about earnings and economic recovery. Wednesday's inflation data from the U.S. that suggested the Federal Reserve is unlikely to taper its bond buying program anytime soon continued to aid sentiment. Worries about...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Wednesday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, reflecting economic optimism following news that the US Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Traders also remained concerned about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the region. Asian Markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday.
investing.com

FTSE lags in Europe, GBP falls after GDP, oil lower as IEA cuts demand outlook

Bitcoin falls below $45,000 after encountering resistance. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 underperformed its European counterparts as a number of large companies went ex-dividend on Thursday, including AstraZeneca (LON:AZN), Barclays (LON:BARC), Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa), Rio Tinto (LON:RIO), Fresnillo (LON:FRES), BP (LON:BP), and Next (LON:NXT). The companies going ex-dividend were estimated to be worth around 30 points in the blue-chip index on Thursday.
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as investors eye US inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Wednesday, underpinned by deal news, as investors eyed the latest US inflation reading. The 100 was up 0.5% at 7,196.84. AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: "The FTSE 100 built on Tuesday's gains to trade around a one-month...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks move higher on steady US CPI print

European shares renewed their upwards push on the back of a roughly as expected reading on US consumer price inflation. "Slower growth in US prices has given the ‘all clear’ for equities to move higher this afternoon, after a very cautious start to the day for equities generally," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Wendy's Posts Upbeat Earnings

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 35,456.02 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 14,782.46. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.24% to 4,447.45. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Sluggish Eurozone Recovery Weighs on the Euro

ECBs ultra-dovish stance and sluggish economic recovery in contrast to the UK and BoE. EUR/GBP marking fresh yearly low, key level of support remains vulnerable. Sentiment remains heavily net-long despite recent adjustments (77.8%) Sluggish Economic Recovery. Both the UK and the Eurozone have witnessed a slower recovery than they had...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weighed down by virus concerns, Fed taper talk

* Indonesia stocks hit nearly three-week low * Stocks in Philippines, S.Korea and Taiwan fall * Markets in Malaysia closed for public holiday By Harish Sridharan August 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies dropped against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon start tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of the region weighed on sentiment. The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses, while the Indian rupee, Singapore's dollar and the Taiwanese dollar traded flat to slightly lower. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. "Positive results on the U.S. labour conditions give additional confidence for global investors to shift their investment perspective destination from emerging countries to advanced countries," analysts at Maybank said in a note. China stocks recovered from an early drop of 0.5% even as major Wall Street investment banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their growth forecasts for the country. China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half of the year, while COVID-19 cases continue to climb. The yuan saw marginal gains. Stocks in Jakarta fell 1%, hitting their lowest in nearly three weeks, while the rupiah weakened by 0.1%. Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. Shares in India and Singapore rose, with gains in financial stocks aiding markets in both countries. Philippine equities dipped 0.1% even as the local economy returned to year-on-year growth in the second quarter. Gross domestic product rose 11.8% in the June quarter, beating expectations of a 10% expansion in a Reuters poll. Taiwan shares dropped even as the island's exports rose for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote working. Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a public holiday. Highlights ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index was PT Buana Artha Anugerah Tbk, down 6.98% ** Singapore stocks rose 0.6% ** China's blue-chip index up 0.5% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -6.44 0.24 1.62 China +0.11 +0.76 0.44 1.06 India -0.16 -1.76 0.56 16.94 Indonesia -0.14 -2.36 -1.04 1.42 Malaysia +0.00 -4.87 0.47 -8.02 Philippines +0.26 -4.67 -0.14 -7.23 S.Korea -0.48 -5.53 -0.53 12.87 Singapore -0.01 -2.68 0.59 12.38 Taiwan +0.00 +2.36 -0.92 17.59 Thailand +0.00 -10.43 0.50 6.80 ​​ (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As oil prices fall, European stocks fall.

As oil prices fall, European stocks fall. European stock markets fell on Monday as investors assessed the likelihood of the United States reducing its massive stimulus plan this year. The FTSE 100 in London, which is heavily weighted in commodities, took a hit as oil prices fell, and haven investment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy