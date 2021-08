After a year and a half of life during the pandemic, many Americans are itching to travel (if they haven't yet already). In fact, according to a recent survey from Forbes and YouGov focused on summer travel intent, nearly nine in 10 Americans say they plan to travel within the next six months. But in a world with hotel, restaurant, and country restrictions changing on a regular basis, that itch to plan travel only gets a responsible jet-setter so far. Enter: the rise of travel agents. Or, perhaps re-enter is more apt.