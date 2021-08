Tribes of Midgard is a crazy game to try to describe. One part Diablo, one part Valhalla, with a bit of MMORPG and roguelike gameplay thrown in and a heavy focus on exploration and teamwork. A large part of sitting down to play Tribes of Midgard is figuring out what the heck is going on in Tribes of Midgard. Developer Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing have put together something very original here, and piecing together what you should do next is half the fun. What is this thing? Where does my loot go? Should we level up the merchants or throw all of our souls to the seed (which we kept referring to as "the tree").