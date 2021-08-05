Cancel
World

Men’s baseball returns to Wales with Welsh Baseball Union Cup final

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not only the Olympic Games that has seen the return of baseball this year - it has also made a comeback in Wales. The version that had been a popular summer sport in south-east Wales for more than a century has reappeared, five years after the men's league had disbanded.

