On the cusp of what will possibly be the first season in over six years that hasn’t been overshadowed by off field events, its preseason predictions time. As ever, I will be hoping for an assured commanding Gilks like set of predictions that I can loudly shout about come next May. However, I fear a Cullins ‘he doesn’t know what he’s doing’ fumblethon travesty before August is out, such are the unknowns at time of writing. This Bolton squad has a lot of potential but that can go either way. Hopefully, with the highly rated Chris Markham on board, Evatt has found a successful formula, unlike the Phoenix disaster 12 months ago. We will have a good idea come the end of August.