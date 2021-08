Free Guy may be the most entertaining video-game-inspired movie yet. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Free Guy may be the most entertaining video-game-inspired movie yet. Anyone who’s seen any of Hollywood’s many previous efforts in the genre will know what that means. I’m not referring to the myriad direct film adaptations including the Resident Evil, Lara Croft or Street Fighter films, but rather such labored cinematic meta-commentaries on virtual worlds as Tron, Wreck-It Ralph and Pixels. Shawn Levy’s new adventure-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds rises above the latter camp, and passionate gamers will delight in its non-stop delivery of in-jokes...