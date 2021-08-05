American Airlines is making sure you can’t escape TikTok
American Airlines is now flying high with TikTok, giving passengers an easy way to while away 30 minutes of travel time for the princely sum of nothing. The carrier this week announced that whether you like it or not, half an hour of free TikTok access is just a tap away on your smartphone, enabling you to get your fix of the short-form video app even when you're hurtling along in a metal tube at 30,000 feet.
