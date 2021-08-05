Teen Who Allegedly Beat Jewish Man in Brooklyn Charged for Nine Other Crimes
A teenager involved in an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged in connection to nine other crimes and faces a total of 119 counts, reported Hamodia. Alix Dure, 18, of East Flatbush was arrested last week and charged with 11 counts related to an incident on July 16 in which he attacked Levi Zupnik, 41, while the latter was on his way to Congregation Shaarei Eliezer Torna in Midwood.www.jewishpress.com
