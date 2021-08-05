Youth suicide prevention programs get support in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A project to try to prevent youth suicide in Maine is receiving a nearly $850,000 boost from the federal government.

The effort is called the Maine Comprehensive Suicide Project and it supports youth suicide prevention programs in the state. Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the money was awarded through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention & Control.

The senators said the coronavirus pandemic “and its consequences, such as social isolation, have only exacerbated mental health issues.” They said the funding will help the state build stronger suicide prevention support systems.

The Maine Comprehensive Suicide Project is an initiative involving several state agencies that focuses on education and training about suicide prevention.