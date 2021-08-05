Cancel
European Markets Inch Higher as Investors Watch Earnings, Bank of England; Adidas Down 5%

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European markets inched cautiously higher on Thursday morning as investors digested more corporate earnings and await a key monetary policy decision from the Bank of England. The pan-European Stoxx 600 inched 0.3% higher in early trade, with tech stocks adding 0.9% while basic resources fell 1.3%. Shares in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Markets#Inflation#Wpp#Siemens#Adidas#Merck#Bayer#Wpp#The Bank Of England#Pan European#Chinese#The Labor Department#Pmi#Money Report Investors#German#French#Credit Agricole#Eurofins#Zalando#Cnbc
