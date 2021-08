More than 600 new Copperas Cove Bulldawgs received a nice hearty and warm welcome to the Dawghouse at the annual Bulldawg Welcome held Tuesday. Starting at 9 a.m., hundreds of incoming freshmen and their parents and other students new to the Copperas Cove Independent School District attended the Bulldawg Welcome at the Lea Ledger Auditorium, where school administrators went over the school’s procedures and policies and expectations.