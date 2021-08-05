CHP seeks help finding suspect vehicle that killed subcontracted Caltrans worker on Hwy 99

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit and run that left a subcontracted Caltrans worker dead.

The incident happened on July 26, around 8:50 p.m., when the vehicle hit and killed the worker on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Police said the driver didn't stop at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 Lariat or King Ranch. At this time, they don't know what color the truck was, but they did say it was missing a passenger side mirror and possibly has damage on the passenger side door.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or driver can call South Sacramento Area at (916) 897-5600 and ask for Officer Rakela or Officer S. Nelson or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits