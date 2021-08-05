Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

CHP seeks help finding suspect vehicle that killed subcontracted Caltrans worker on Hwy 99

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lQ0Z_0bIKMaAg00

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit and run that left a subcontracted Caltrans worker dead.

The incident happened on July 26, around 8:50 p.m., when the vehicle hit and killed the worker on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Police said the driver didn't stop at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 Lariat or King Ranch. At this time, they don't know what color the truck was, but they did say it was missing a passenger side mirror and possibly has damage on the passenger side door.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or driver can call South Sacramento Area at (916) 897-5600 and ask for Officer Rakela or Officer S. Nelson or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

Comments / 2

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Chp#Hit And Run#Sacramento Valley#Accident#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy