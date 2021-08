All billionaires are bad, but if there must be billionaires, it’s only right that Rihanna is one of them. According to Forbes, everyone’s favorite bad gal is officially worth over a billion dollars ($1.7 billion, to be exact), making Rihanna the wealthiest female musician in the world. She’s also the second-richest woman in entertainment — Oprah is still No. 1. With this news, we move on to phase two: Let Rihanna go to space like all the billionaire boys before her. Oprah is invited as well.