The European stock market rally is continuing and growing in strength. The German DAX and Stoxx 600 hit new record highs yesterday, the UK’s FTSE climbed to a new post-lockdown and yearly high, while the Spanish Ibex, which has been lagging, climbed to its best level since June. At the start of today’s session, there was a bit of hesitation, but the small dip was again bought, causing the markets to turn positive.