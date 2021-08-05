Passionate Paws Animal Hospital: Cheers To 5 Years
CHARLOTTE – On August 1, 2021, Passionate Paws Animal Hospital celebrated their five-year anniversary. Founded by Dr. Susan Bonilla (MS, CVA, CCRP, CACP) and Stephen Bonilla (MBA and Hospital Administrator) in 2016, Passionate Paws is a Fear Free Certified Practice, and they use that as the foundation for their growth. Their self-professed mission is “to practice integrative medicine in partnership with you to provide the safest and most effective healthcare plan uniquely designed to treat your whole pet, not just the disease, and create a visit experience that alleviates fear, anxiety, and stress.”www.weeklypostnc.com
