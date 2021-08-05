Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Passionate Paws Animal Hospital: Cheers To 5 Years

By Tara Botero
weeklypostnc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – On August 1, 2021, Passionate Paws Animal Hospital celebrated their five-year anniversary. Founded by Dr. Susan Bonilla (MS, CVA, CCRP, CACP) and Stephen Bonilla (MBA and Hospital Administrator) in 2016, Passionate Paws is a Fear Free Certified Practice, and they use that as the foundation for their growth. Their self-professed mission is “to practice integrative medicine in partnership with you to provide the safest and most effective healthcare plan uniquely designed to treat your whole pet, not just the disease, and create a visit experience that alleviates fear, anxiety, and stress.”

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Rescue#Cva#Ccrp#Cacp#Hospital Administrator#Weddington Matthews#Top Golf#Instagram#Feline Friendly Certified#Scdr#Pups N Pints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy