Barlow allowed a run on two hits in two innings to earn the save in Monday's 4-3 win over the White Sox. The right-hander was called upon to pitch the eighth inning and remained in the game for the ninth. He allowed a ground-rule double to Yoan Moncada, who scored on Adam Engel's RBI single, but Barlow was able to induce a game-ending double play from Brian Goodwin to protect the lead. This was Barlow's second save in his last three appearances; he and Greg Holland seem to be manager Mike Matheny's favorites in Kansas City's closer committee for now. Barlow owns a 2.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 63:20 K:BB across 49 innings.