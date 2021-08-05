Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. July 31, 2021. Editorial: Shocking prison murder plot demands full state investigation. The details of the Associated Press story by Jason Dearen were shocking. Murder conspiracies always are, of course, but this plot to kill a Black man involved four members of the Ku Klux Klan, half of whom were employed by the Florida Department of Corrections. A third was a former prison guard. Luckily, the fourth was an informant for the FBI.www.star-telegram.com
Comments / 0