Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures are flat a day after S&P 500 and Dow post fresh records. U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday following another record-setting session for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. S&P 500 futures rose marginally, while Dow futures climbed 40 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were also up slightly. The S&P 500 and Dow closed Wednesday at fresh all-time highs, after investors shrugged off the latest reading for the U.S. consumer price index. The index rose 5.4% on a year-over-year basis, about in line with expectations.