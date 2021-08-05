Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US Men's Basketball Team Defeats Australia to Advance to Gold Medal Game

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been two versions of the U.S. men’s basketball team during the Tokyo Olympics. Both showed up during a tale of two halves on Thursday. There was the first-half version, the struggling stars that trailed by 15 points and seemed destined to fight for bronze. And there was the second-half version, the dominant force that turned the game around and seemed destined to steamroll any opponent in its path for a fourth straight gold medal.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Australia#Team Usa#Aussies#Dream Team#Slovenian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Thanks to King Dominator KD and Team USA for taking care of business at Olympics | Commentary

That was more like it. As I said in a previous column, Team USA should never be beaten in basketball at the Olympic Games. Never. Ever. We’re just better; we have better players, better athletes, better schemes ... just better. It’s really that simple. Especially when you have Kevin “King Dominator” Durant on the squad. So there was really no need to push the panic button. We all should have ...
Sportsiecn.com

USA Men’s Basketball fights through adversity, takes home gold in Tokyo

After waiting an extra calendar year for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they finally arrived. For the USA’s men’s basketball team, it meant another opportunity to defend the country’s basketball crown, and win a 4th straight gold medal. But, it wasn’t as easy as the past 3 Olympics, where the U.S. breezed through almost everybody. This team had some major obstacles to overcome to get the gold, so let’s find out how they did it.
NBAfullpresscoverage.com

Kevin Durant And Giannis Antetokounmpo Battle For Title Of Best Player In The World

Giannis and KD now stand firmly as the two best players in the NBA currently, but who will claim the throne and reign supreme?. After leading Team USA to another gold medal during the Tokyo Summer games, Kevin Durant now looks to be immersed in a two-player marathon for the crown of the best player in the world. His competition might not be who you think it is either.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
BasketballNBC Sports

How to watch the 2021 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game

Coming off Sunday's Olympic gold medal game, another highly anticipated women's basketball championship is at stake on Thursday. The WNBA returns from its Olympic break with the inaugural Commissioner's Cup Championship Game. The defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm will battle the rising Connecticut Sun in Phoenix with half a million dollars up for grabs.
NBANBC Sports

Steph loved Olympics trash talk, inspired for 2024 Games

Steph Curry got to be a fan this summer, watching former and current teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green bring home the gold medal for Team USA at the Olympics. Curry -- who opted not to join the Olympic team this summer -- enjoyed watching some of the league's best players compete against top-tier talent around the world.
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT records highest FIFA world ranking since 2006

The USMNT have broken into the top 10 of the latest FIFA world rankings, as Gregg Berhalter’s side continue to push forward after a strong summer. It turns out the kids are more than alright. This is great news for the young American side, who are the biggest climbers in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy