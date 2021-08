PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Highlands Ranch Resort is about 10 miles west of the town of Chester in Plumas County. Between them is burned national forest and homes that have been destroyed in the DIxie Fire, which is now the third-largest wildfire in California history. It was a familiar sight for two employees who live at the resort. Just a few years ago, both were forced out of their Paradise home due to the Camp Fire. “After going through the Camp Fire, I’m just going through it all over again,” said Mikki. He and his friend George have found themselves now running from...