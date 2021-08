As mayor of London, a key part of my job is acting as an advocate for our city – talking it up at every opportunity and constantly banging the drum for London across the country and around the world. It’s a task I’ve never struggled with because I love our city – and honestly believe it’s the greatest on earth.London is a shining beacon for diversity and inclusion, a global hub for business and innovation, and a creative hotbed that is overflowing with energy and imagination. It’s somewhere that – as the last 18 months have shown – is blessed...