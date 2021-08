Kathy Griffin shared an update on her condition after announcing that she had lung cancer and would undergo surgery on Monday, saying that while she’s OK, the post-surgery experience has been more than she expected. “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic painkillers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!” Griffin wrote in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. On Monday, Griffin posted that the “doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung” before saying that she may not require...