The winning numbers for the Wednesday, July 28, drawing were: 25, 30, 53, 59, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 03. 28,909 New Jersey players took home an estimated $163,733 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $199,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Saturday, July 31, at 10:59 pm.