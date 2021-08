The beta for New World from Amazon Game Studios has been attracting a lot of attention over the last few days, and it seems that there's a significant amount of hype surrounding the MMO. According to SteamDB, New World reached 200,856 concurrent users on July 25th, setting a new all-time peak for the title. As of this writing, the game is at more than 166,000 concurrent players, which is still a very impressive showing, given that players are coming off the weekend. These numbers certainly bode well for the game ahead of its full release at the end of next month!