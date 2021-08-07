Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

2 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $850,000

Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpressive, Rare find on a quite cove on Lake Norman! 5+acres with a dock! Every detail of this stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath custom home was designed to be easy to maintain, enjoyment and relaxation. The open floor plan and large windows keep the spaces well lit even on overcast cast days. Not too much house for a couple to maintain, and plenty of space to entertain family, friends, and guests. 10 ft. ceilings, 2 car garage, large walk in showers, fireplace, his and her closets, and partial wrap around covered deck overlooking your cove. Also features an enormous bed swing, concrete pad for parking an RV, Generac whole house generator, storm shelter and so much more! Take your boat and grab a meal, or hop in your car and drive a few miles for shopping, restaurants and other attractions. Lake Norman State park and Catawba Game Lands are a short distance away. Charlotte Douglas Airport is 40 miles away! Tour this magnificent home, it will surly impress! Schedule a showing today!

statesville.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catawba, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bedroom Home#Catawba Game Lands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy