Family researcher discovers Bertie County ancestor’s secret
WINDSOR — For John M. Bunch of Tampa, Florida, the voyage of discovery as he traveled through his family history was perhaps more shocking than genealogy is for most people. Describing his journey Saturday during the Historic Hope Foundation’s 10th Family History and Genealogical Fair at Hope Plantation near Windsor in Bertie County, Bunch said it took him to the earliest days of our nation’s history and ultimately delineated the story of race in America.coastalreview.org
Comments / 1