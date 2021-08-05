Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Britain’s Liam Heath wins Olympic kayak bronze and ponders Paris push

By Tom Dart at Sea Forest Waterway
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmEl3_0bIK0DJQ00
Liam Heath Photograph: Sergei Bobylev/TASS

As the defending champion this Olympic Games was a new experience for Great Britain’s Liam Heath. The outcome was also different, but given his sluggish start in the frantic sprint race he was happy with bronze in the men’s 200m kayak single.

“As much as you try and push it to the back of your mind, coming to an event as a defending champion is very much there in your mind. You try and just push it away and keep focus on what you want to achieve,” he said.

“I’ve had challenges with doing that but at the end of the day I managed to sort my head out. It’s a bit of a mental game. You can prepare your body as much as you possibly can in terms of training it, it’s generally an engine, but it’s the mind of the athlete … That’s the driving factor, is the mind and its state.”

Related: Lisa Carrington is New Zealand’s greatest ever Olympian after third Tokyo gold

Given how little typically separates the leaders over such a short distance, confirmation of the finishing order can take as long as the race itself. After the rush along the course there was silence and stillness as the kayakers floated and waited in the canal beneath Tokyo Gate Bridge.

“Crossing the line’s always quite confusing in a 200m race, it’s very tight, you never know quite where the finish line is and where you’ve crossed it,” said Heath, adding that he had “no idea” of his position. “I very rarely do. You don’t want to start screaming and celebrating prematurely, you have to wait for the scoreboard,” he said.

The results finally flashed up: Sandor Totka of Hungary in first with a time of 35.035 seconds, Italy’s Manfredi Rizza the runner-up in 35.080 and Heath third in 35.202.

It was a fourth Olympic medal to add to the British athlete’s collection. He won bronze in the K2 200m with Jon Schofield at London 2012 on Dorney Lake, where he currently trains. A silver followed for the pair in Rio and Heath also won gold in the single 200m. The K2 200m was removed from the programme for Tokyo.

Heath took up the sport aged 10 at the Wey Kayak club in Guildford. He turns 37 on 17 August but did not rule out competing in Paris, though he will have to switch events because this one is being culled as well. He sounded tempted but conflicted given the demands that competing places on his family life.

“It’s a unique position to be in because it’s just three years, rather than another four year cycle so it seems to be just around the corner,” he said. “It’ll take me a couple of weeks I suppose to look back, evaluate and see if I have the energy to head towards a fourth games in Paris.”

Regardless of the future, Heath has another medal to take home and show his three-year-old daughter. He suspects she will be more impressed with the item he was holding in his hands rather than the shiny medal around his neck. A stuffed toy mascot, Miraitowa, is given out with bouquets at medal ceremonies. “I think she’ll be more interested in this little guy here with the flowers,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Liam Heath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Great Britain#Paris#Canoe#British#Wey Kayak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsThe Guardian

England v India: first Test, day five start delayed due to rain – live!

Here’s another level. Robert Wilson has just emerged into the fray from Paris, fists swinging, proclaiming that it’s metaphysics or nothing. “I’d like to riposte to sweetly irascible physicist, David Holder, who would like us to stop using the term ‘heavy ball’ for the deeply insufficient reason that there is no such thing. As a metaphysicist of no little repute may I suggest that this is the merest of mechanicalism. Of course there’s a heavy ball. Because that’s how it feels, morally and emotionally. And such things beat Newtonian laws of motion into a cocked hat. And that’s without dealing with the ‘accusing ball’, the ‘false hope leg-hop’, the ‘short-of-a-length sociopath’ or my favourite reverse swinger ‘the nameless sensation of guilt’. The matchless Shane Warne’s entire career of epic piffle and persiflage is proof that metaphysics steals physics’ lunch money every day of the week.”
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
TennisThe Guardian

Chelsie Giles wins Britain’s first medal of Tokyo Olympics with bronze in judo

Chelsie Giles claimed Great Britain’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics, winning bronze by defeating Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher in the women’s -52kg judo. The 24-year-old from Coventry, who bagged her first grand slam gold medal in Israel earlier this year, overcame Macedonia’s Arbresha Rexhepi and Morocco’s Soumiya Iraoui to reach the quarter-final, where she was beaten by Japan’s Uta Abe.
SportsThe Guardian

Matt Coward-Holley wins bronze for Great Britain in men’s trap shooting

Matt Coward-Holley stood on an Olympic podium on Thursday and shook his head in disbelief as he collected bronze in the men’s trap shooting. A little over a decade ago, the 26-year-old was lying in hospital, his dreams of a career in professional rugby ended by a second serious back injury, but he has now converted himself into a world and European champion shooter – and an Olympic medallist to boot.
World740thefan.com

Olympics-Diving-Britain wins men’s 10m synchronised platform gold

TOKYO (Reuters) – Britain’s Thomas Daley and Matty Lee won gold in the men’s 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Chinese duo Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen took silver, followed by Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). (Reporting by Yuki...
Swimming & SurfingLynchburg News and Advance

Olympics Latest: Britain's Daley, Lee win diving gold

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Britain’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won gold in men’s 10-meter synchronized diving, ending any chance of a sweep by China at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Tennisfroggyweb.com

Olympics-Tennis-Britain’s Murray unsure of playing at Paris Games

TOKYO (Reuters) – Andy Murray’s glittering Olympic career could have come to an end on Wednesday when the Briton and partner Joe Salisbury bowed out of men’s doubles at the Tokyo Games after a narrow defeat by Croatian pair Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig. The 34-year-old Murray arrived in Tokyo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy