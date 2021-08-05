Cancel
Proud Lake Recreation Area - Barefoot and Free Yoga Festival

 15 days ago

Proud Lake Recreation Area - Barefoot and Free Yoga Festival. Location: Proud Lake Recreation Area, 3500 Wixom Road, Commerce Twp., MI 48382. Enjoy a diverse range of classes, workshops, lectures, discussions related to yoga. Over 40 presenters exuding passion and experience. Everything from all styles of yoga and deep dives into mystical experiences, meditations, sound healing, to music and dancing. Event is open to all levels of experience. Cost varies. For more information please visit www.barefootandfreeyoga.com.

