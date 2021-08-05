Proud Lake Recreation Area - Barefoot and Free Yoga Festival

Two free events put on by the North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department are scheduled this week, a summer concert and a new, outdoor yoga class. The yoga program, launched on Saturday on the lawn by Town Hall on Greene Street with instructor Cheryl Marandola, will continue Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the same location starting at 6 p.m. The class will be cancelled in the event of rain or temperatures higher than 85 degrees. Read more about the new program here. Question can be directed to Recreation Director Kate Pasquariello at kpasquariello@nsmithfieldri.org.