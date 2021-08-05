Cancel
ProSieben Q2 profit up sevenfold, confirms latest guidance

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media on Thursday reported a 48% rise in revenue in the second quarter while profits jumped sevenfold, as its TV advertising business bounced back from last year’s pandemic hit.

The results were a tad higher than figures pre-released on July 19, when ProSieben raised its outlook as the group’s entertainment division posted strong revenue growth and its e-commerce portfolio also recovered.

“This shows that our diversification strategy is paying off and that we are on the right track in our development to (becoming) a digital group,” said CEO Rainer Beaujean.

Second-quarter revenue came in at 1.048 billion euros ($1.24 billion) while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) leapt to 166 million euros - both just higher than the pre-released numbers.

ProSieben reiterated its recently-raised outlook for full-year revenue at between 4.4 and 4.5 billion euros, implying growth of 9%-11%, up from an earlier forecast of 5%-10% growth.

It forecasts adjusted EBITDA at a mid-point of 820 million euros, implying year-on-year growth of 16%, up from a previous forecast range of 750-800 million euros. ($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

