Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Meet stars of Netflix's Love is Blind, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

creativeloafing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed host a talk, Q&A, and signing for their new book, Leap Of Faith. Come by and meet this dynamic duo!. The fan-favorite couple from Netflix’s “delicious romp” (Slate) Love Is Blind share their engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world, the ups and downs they’ve experienced during their first years of marriage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes anecdotes. They’ll take us back to the origins of their whirlwind romance to tell their story. We’ll find out what led them to the show in the first place, how scary it was to bare their souls to strangers on television, and how things shifted—for better and for worse—once the cameras went off and the rings were on.

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesE! Online

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Explains Why He Didn't Join After the Altar Reunion Special

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Jessica Batten Talks Amber's Party Diss. Mark Cuevas may want to turn a blind eye to his reality TV past. After Love Is Blind: After the Altar began streaming on Netflix, several cast members were put back in the spotlight and shared updates on their romantic relationships. But as viewers checked in with their favorite stars from the show, many were wondering where Mark was.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Love Is Blind After the Altar': Who Is Mark Cuevas's Fiancée?

Love is Blind: After the Altar is streaming on Netflix now. The three-part series sees the original cast reunite to celebrate the two-year anniversaries of Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, the only two couples still together from the series. Mark Cuevas wasn't there in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Primetimer

In defense of "speed-watching" Netflix

Netflix's speed-watching feature was initially met with pushback from the creative community outraged that viewers would be able to watch in a way their content wasn't intended. "Don't f*ck with our timing," tweeted Judd Apatow. "But I have very much welcomed the feature into my relatively able-bodied life," says Nicholas Quah. "Indeed, it has turned me into what could be called a 'speed-watcher,' and though I feel self-conscious about having become this sort of person, I’m also in a better place for it. I suspect this admission may be reprehensible to you. Totally, I get it. That said, I’m not arguing that everybody should be speed-watching for leisure. This certainly isn’t me presenting my preferences as a moral stance on behalf of some extreme consumer-empowerment ideology. I’m empathetic to artists who feel annoyed that their work is being experienced in ways that don’t fit their original intention. Indeed, I feel similar things when a reader tells me they mostly skim my podcast columns because they’re too long. (How dare you?) What I am saying is that speed-watching has helped me navigate a very specific problem. Let me explain. People often say there are too many podcasts; that’s supposedly a defining problem for the medium. This is a boring person’s interpretation of an interesting opinion. The same protest can be made about any other well of culture: There are too many TV shows, too many films, too many books, too many video games, too many musicians, too many sports, too many blog posts, and so on. Such abundance can be overwhelming, but it’s a wonderful thing. It means lots of people are making stuff, and there’s lots of stuff for all sorts of people, which, in the aggregate, is generally a better situation than not. When that abundance does become debilitating is when you have the specific compulsion I have, which is a sweaty, hobbling desire to take in as many TV shows, films, books, podcasts, news stories, sub-Reddits, subcultures, live sporting events, and other things as I possibly can — while trying not to neglect the basics, like loved ones, job responsibilities, and hunger. Consider it a kind of bizarro FOMO but for cultural life. I wouldn’t say it’s the healthiest thing to have, nor would I argue it necessarily translates to a particularly strong grasp of those cultural objects. But that’s how my brain is wired, unfortunately." He adds: "If there has been a fundamental change in my relationship with Netflix — which so far is the only service to offer accelerated playback aside from YouTube TV — it’s that I have become far more likely to try new things these days. Most of what I speed-watch — typically at 1.25x speed — are shows that some would call trash, although I detest the word. (And to the extent that I use that word, I’m pro-trash; I think there’s value in it.) The sci-fi series Manifest was certainly not a good piece of television, but I was interested in the premise — a great candidate for a speed-watch. I have been more willing to dip into an ungodly number of generic Netflix docuseries and, through those excursions, have been able to discover a few I genuinely enjoyed. This may be a heretical thing to say, but I speed-watch a lot of anime. Ditto for certain types of reality television (though, as a big fan of the genre, I keep most of them at 1x to savor the drama)."
Posted by
E! News

See Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Explosively Crash Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Watch: Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”. Which Love Is Blind couples are ready for babies, and which are on the verge of a break-up? The OMG-worthy new trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar proves that some Netflix stars are still meant to be, while others grapple with explosive confrontations...and one surprise guest. The season one cast reunites for a three-part anniversary bash, premiering on Netflix July 28. Fan favorite Amber Pike wants to expand her family, but is husband Matt Barnett ready to be a dad?
TV SeriesConnecticut Post

Netflix Releases 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “Love Is Blind: After the Altar,” premiering on July 28. In the three-episode series, the Season 1 “Love is Blind” cast returns for an anniversary party. Viewers can catch up with their favorite couples and singles as Amber and Barnett reunite with Jessica, and Diamond and Carlton attempt to make amends. Francesca from “Too Hot to Handle” even stirs the pot with a surprise appearance.
TV SeriesEsquire

Meet the Cast of Netflix's Outer Banks

Man, the Outer Banks. What a spot. I always knew it as the strange, remote place my best friend drove to every summer to drink on the beach and play golf. Apparently, the Netflixed version of the North Carolina vacation destination is a little bit different! Outer Banks, which just debuted its batshit second season on Netflix this Friday, would have you think its not only the epicenter of teenage drama, but also of international crime, A Perfect Storm-type weather, and hidden treasure.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Yes, Amber From 'Love Is Blind' Does Have a Job, and No, It's Not "Unemployed"

Many of us might have pushed Love Is Blind out of our minds after the year and a half we’ve been through. But now, Love Is Blind: After the Altar reminds us why we fell in love with the Netflix show initially — the drama, the romance, and the surprises are not lacking in the cast reunion. Amber Pike and her husband Matt Barnett (who's called simply Barnett) still seem to be “happily ever after,” but what do they do for work?
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Is Blind: After The Altar’ On Netflix, A Season 1 Follow-Up With Lots Of Married Bliss And Unmarried Conflict

Love Is Blind: After The Altar is a three-part follow-up to the first season of Love Is Blind, reuniting some of the fans’ favorite — and most hated — contestants under the guise of a 2nd wedding anniversary party for the two couples that actually got married at the end of season 1. Yes, Lauren and Cameron are still together, as are Barnett and Amber. But married bliss is kinda boring, isn’t it? That’s why everyone else is invited., silly!
TennisPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix Reunites the Love is Blind Cast in Three-Part After the Altar Special

In what’s sure to be an incredibly uncomfortable anniversary party, the cast of Love is Blind Season 1 reunites for a three-part special event today on Netflix. Also today: the Olympics continue with live coverage of men’s gymnastics, swimming, and beach volleyball, Chip ‘N’ Dale try the big city on for size, and Robin Roberts headlines a new chat show on Disney+. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV & VideosSan Luis Obispo Tribune

With Netflix’s ‘Resort to Love,’ Christina Milian embraces rom-com lessons

For her latest Netflix rom-com, Christina Milian explores the roundabout road to love. "Love is like this journey that you don't know where it's gonna take you but it makes you feel good," Milian said about "Resort to Love," now streaming on Netflix. "I think what attracts me most to [rom-coms] is kind of like the getaway and the fantasy of it. Then, of course, it had music, so anything related to music gets me back into my passion."
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Is Blind's Damian and Giannina – are they still together?

Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers follow. Despite the recent updates from some of our favourite Love Is Blind couples, we're still sat here wondering whether Giannina 'Gigi' Gibelli and Damian Powers are together. The pair had a rollercoaster relationship during their initial time on the show, and Damian...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli Breaks Silence on Relationship Status With Damian Powers: ‘I Feel Really Good’

Status check. Giannina Gibelli revealed where she and Damian Powers stand after meeting on Love Is Blind in 2018. “I am officially single,” Gibelli, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 2, days after the three-episode After the Altar reunion special started streaming on Netflix. “Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What Does 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Do for a Living? She Said She Earns a Six-Figure Salary

Fans of Netflix's hit reality dating show Love Is Blind would agree that Season 1 was filled with controversial characters. From Carlton Morton’s blowup about his sexuality to Damian Powers' scandalous ways, the series has been filled with some drama. But, nothing compares to that of Jessica Batten — who famously tried to get between Amber Pike and Matt Barnett’s relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy