Sleepypod Fact Sheet
P: 626.421.6818 / E: contact@sleepypod.com / W: sleepypod.com / SUPERZOO VIRTUAL PLATFORM EXHIBITOR. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Sleepypod’s multifunctional carriers were created with your pet’s well-being in mind. Designed as cozy beds that travel with your pet to their destination, Sleepypod carriers help to mitigate fear by ensuring the pet is always traveling in a familiar space. Every Sleepypod carrier includes PPRS technology that enables it to serve as a crash-tested car seat. Thoughtful features include machine-washable Ultra Plush bedding, a safety tether to prevent quick escapes, tear-resistant mesh and so much more.petsplusmag.com
Comments / 0