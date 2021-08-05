Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Sleepypod Fact Sheet

By PETS+ Staff
petsplusmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP: 626.421.6818 / E: contact@sleepypod.com / W: sleepypod.com / SUPERZOO VIRTUAL PLATFORM EXHIBITOR. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Sleepypod’s multifunctional carriers were created with your pet’s well-being in mind. Designed as cozy beds that travel with your pet to their destination, Sleepypod carriers help to mitigate fear by ensuring the pet is always traveling in a familiar space. Every Sleepypod carrier includes PPRS technology that enables it to serve as a crash-tested car seat. Thoughtful features include machine-washable Ultra Plush bedding, a safety tether to prevent quick escapes, tear-resistant mesh and so much more.

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Sleepypod Fact Sheet#Pprs#Ultra#Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed#Sleepypd Air Pet Carrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pet Servicespetsplusmag.com

Colorado Hemp Honey Fact Sheet

P: (833) 233-2256 / E: info@frangiosafarms.com / W: coloradohemphoney.com / SUPERZOO BOOTH 3665. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Our latest product offerings are unique to both the pet and CBD markets. Elderberry Support Hemp Honey combines the natural relief of CBD with Black Elderberry Extract for extra benefits for both pets and people. Bone Broth with CBD in 2 delicious flavors: Beef w/ Boswellia & Ginger and Chicken w/ Elderberry & Green Tea – both offer layered support and relief and 3mg naturally occurring CBD per serving.
Pet Servicespetsplusmag.com

Cogent Solutions Group Fact Sheet

P: (888) 521-8867 / E: customersupport@cogentsolutionsgroup.com / W: trixsyn.com. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Trixsyn® is a completely hydrated, oral, liquid formulation designed specifically for dogs and cats, allowing for quick absorption and maximum efficacy to promote joint, bone, soft tissue, and cartilage health, keeping them comfortable, for longer. WHAT MAKES...
Pet Servicespetsplusmag.com

Tucker’s Raw & Freeze Dried Fact Sheet

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Tucker’s Freeze-Dried Raw Formulas for dogs offer complete and balanced nutrition for all life stages. These formulas are made up of 95% meat, organ, bone and marrow with 5% pumpkin, a low glycemic fiber source, that offers digestive support. This support is especially helpful when transitioning your dog to a raw diet. We use human-grade meats sourced in the U.S. so you know your dog is getting the best. Buy 10 get one free through ASTRO.
Pet Servicespetsplusmag.com

Ducky World (Yeowww!) Fact Sheet

P: 612.623.3825 / E: info@duckyworld.com / W: yeowww.com. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: With crinkly leaves to add texture and sound, this pineapple delivers a sweet punch of fun. Just serve it up and watch the bunny kicks begin! Cats worldwide agree that no matter how you slice it, the Yeowww! Catnip Pineapple is the perfect way to put the kitten back in the old puss.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mashed

Saweetie Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy With 'McDonald's Nails'

Big Mac Mama also known as the artist Saweetie sent Twitter into a frenzy recently with a simple picture that asked, "true or false?" Born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, the Icy Girl singer and talented actress shared the picture that involved a statement in the image that read, "The longer the nails, the easier to reach that one last fry." On a background that looks like a takeout box or fry container you can see some extremely long square cut nails in what can only be described as McDonald's golden arches yellow juxtaposed with the traditional Ronald McDonald red lettering and adorned with some serious bling that's also reminiscent of salt crystals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy