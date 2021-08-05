Multi-Family Garage Sale

Hosting a garage sale can be an effective way to turn rarely used items around the house into extra cash for a big splurge, paying off bills, or donating to a good cause. But a successful sale takes lots of planning, prep, and execution. Before you post any signs, use these garage sale tips to make the most cash possible from all your hard work. We turned to Tanisha Porter, a professional organizer and owner of Natural Born Organizers in Los Angeles, and Shannon Quimby, a Portland, Oregon-based garage sale expert and designer, to learn the best strategies for a successful garage sale.