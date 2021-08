In a lot of ways, it’s perfect that Dansby Swanson had the big night tonight. He has been the streakiest member of the Braves for almost his entire tenure with the club, trading off two red hot weeks for another two down in a strikeout binge since 2017. His stats often play jump rope with the league-average marks, dancing above and below the lines in a predictable pattern. When he’s struggling, it’s really tough to watch.