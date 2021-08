Three takeaways from FC Dallas’ 4-0 victory over the LA Galaxy. It was a memorable night at Toyota Stadium as Ricardo Pepi became the youngest player in Major League Soccer history to record a hat trick. The three goals from the FC Dallas striker paved the way to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Having only won one match in their last five league fixtures, it was a much-needed win for the home side. Here are three takeaways from the Dallas victory.