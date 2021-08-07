Cancel
Omaha, NE

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $595,000

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Step inside Silverthorn Custom Homes highly sought-after "Vail Plan." Features include 5 BR, 3 BA, and an oversized heated 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The main floor primary bedroom offers an incredible closet with a luxurious bathroom. The finished basement is complete with a wet bar, large rec room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an abundance of storage. With custom finishes and superior build quality throughout come see why Silverthorn Custom Homes is the right choice for you. Step up to Silverthorn Excellence. *Listing price does not reflect replication cost. Contact listing agent for a list of available lots and subdivisions Silverthorn is building in.

fremonttribune.com

