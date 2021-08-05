August Nature Play
Free play in nature has many proven benefits for children-improved motor skills, increased confidence, better self-awareness and risk management, and so much more! Plus, it’s just plain FUN! Get your kid dressed in some grubby clothes and meet us in front of the Wilderness Station on Fridays in August for our ever-popular Nature Play program. Mud painting, shaving cream insanity, kiddie pool, water beads, paint stamping, and chalk are just a few of the things that will be set up each week. Then we all just sit back and watch the fun! For ages 1+ with adult supervision.www.murfreesborotn.gov
