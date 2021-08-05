Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

August Nature Play

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree play in nature has many proven benefits for children-improved motor skills, increased confidence, better self-awareness and risk management, and so much more! Plus, it’s just plain FUN! Get your kid dressed in some grubby clothes and meet us in front of the Wilderness Station on Fridays in August for our ever-popular Nature Play program. Mud painting, shaving cream insanity, kiddie pool, water beads, paint stamping, and chalk are just a few of the things that will be set up each week. Then we all just sit back and watch the fun! For ages 1+ with adult supervision.

Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

'Play in Nature' event gets kids outside and running around

The first ever 'Play in Nature' event was held Sunday afternoon at Lower Maplewood Park in Rochester. The event was held on the future site of the Maplewood Nature Center, which is currently in the planning and development phase. Local nature-based organizations were there to help inform the community of...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester Play in Nature event teaches kids about the outdoors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kids in Rochester got the chance to learn about nature found right in their backyards. The Play in Nature event was held on the future site of the Maplewood Nature Center in lower Maplewood Park, which is currently in the planning and development phase. Local businesses and...
Lifestyleyouthtoday.org

Natural playgrounds offer restorative play for pandemic-fatigued children

A growing trend in playground design aims to eliminate over-programmed playgrounds in favor of more natural ones that lend themselves to unscripted play and inclusion for disabled children. These new playgrounds feature more open space, abstract play structures, and movable materials like dirt, sand, and water, and are meant to...
